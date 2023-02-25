Sat. Feb 25th, 2023

    Headless body of model found dismembered in fridge as police arrest her ex-husband and father-in-law

    The headless body of the missing 28-year-old model is found dismembered in the refrigerator of a Hong Kong house of horrors that had been turned into a “butcher shop” when police arrested her ex-husband and father-in-law.

    Abby Choi’s body was found in soup pots Friday at a home in Hong Kong
    Her ex-father-in-law, her ex-husband and her brother have been arrested.

