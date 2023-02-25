This collection of minimalist homes with a California flair are built in a factory, trucked to their final location, and start at $1,680 per month — take a look inside

Abodu customers Jackie, Dan, their daughter Juni and Dan’s parents sit outside their Abodu one-bedroom ADU in San Jose.

Courtesy of Abodu

Abodu builds tiny homes called accessory dwelling units that start at $228,800, or $1,680 a month.

There are four floor plans that range from 340 to 610 square feet.

See each of the four models and peek into the lives of some of the families that have bought them.

Abodu was founded in 2018. It builds, permits, and installs tiny homes that range in size from 340 to 610 square feet in backyards across California. Courtesy of Abodu

All of Abodu’s ADUs are built in factories within four to six months and then loaded on a truck and brought to their final location. A crane then puts the units in place.An Abodu ADU in Sonoma Courtesy of Abodu

Abodu has four different floor plans, each inspired by Scandinavian minimalism and with a California modern flair, Abodu’s Head of Brand Tom Roche said.An Abodu Studio in Piedmont, California. Courtesy of Abodu

Costs include the price of the unit — which ranges from $228,800 to about $389,000 — plus an estimated $40,000 for the permitting and site work.A two-bedroom Abodu ADU in Sonoma. Courtesy of Abodu

British company Koto, which focuses on Scandinavian-inspired prefab, designed Abodu’s three original floor plans: the Abodu Studio, Abodu One, and Abodu Two.A two-bedroom Abodu in San Jose. The slanted roof of Abodu’s designs give them a modernist flair. Courtesy of Abodu

The Abodu Studio is 340 square feet. It costs about $228,800 for the house — or about $1,680 per month with a 30-year fixed-rate loan and 8% APR.An Abodu ADU in San Jose. Abodu designed the color of the siding — sea foam green — to match the main house. Courtesy of Abodu

The Abodu One is a 500-square-foot ADU with one bedroom and one bathroom. It costs $268,800 for the house — or $1,972 per month.An Abodu One ADU in San Jose. The siding color is called Cyberspace. Courtesy of Abodu

Each Abodu has laminate flooring, with three different color options for buyers to choose from.The kitchen of a one-bedroom Abodu ADU in San Jose Courtesy of Abodu They also come with Bosch appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, hood, and electric stove. Everything in this unit runs on electric. In the kitchen of this one-bedroom Abodu ADU in San Jose, the countertops are quartz and the cabinetry has a matte-black finish. The hanging lamps are an add-on called the hanging concrete pendant.

This Abodu One was built for first-time homeowners Jackie and Dan. The couple currently use it as a flex space, but the longterm plan is to have Dan’s parents move in, Roche said.Jackie and Dan, right, stand in the doorway of their one-bedroom Abodu in San Jose with Dan’s parents, left, and their daughter Juni, who is sitting on her grandmother’s lap. Courtesy of Abodu

The standard siding for Abodu units is horizontal fiber cement and their standard roofing is standing seam metal. All ADUs have their own address separate from the main house.The exterior of Dan and Jackie’s Abodu One in San Jose. Courtesy of Abodu

The homes are designed to bring light inside with huge windows and bifold sliding glass doors by NanaWall. The bench here is one of the add-ons that customers can request.The living area in Dan and Jackie’s Abodu. Courtesy of Abodu

The 610-square-foot Abodu Two has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It costs $312,800 for the house — or $2,295 per month.A two-bedroom Abodu ADU in Sonoma, California. Courtesy of Abodu

This Abodu ADU in Sonoma wasn’t gussied up by the customer with any add-ons. The main entrance opens to the living area, which includes space for a small dining table. Courtesy of Abodu

The two bedrooms are on either side of the living area and have large windows that bring in natural light — a mark of Scandinavian interior design. Courtesy of Abodu

Recently, the company has added a fourth floor plan called Dwell House — a collaboration with Dwell Magazine and Copenhagen-based design firm Norm Architects.A Dwell House in Healdsburg, California. Courtesy of Abodu

At $389,000, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is the priciest option. Roche said that the Dwell House is the synthesis of what Abodu customers said they loved most about their ADUs.A photo of the Dwell House in a Los Angeles showroom. Courtesy of Abodu

The 540-square-foot unit is a bit bigger than Abodu One. It has cedar siding, a standing seam metal roof, and a 10-foot NanaWall door that brings the outdoors in.The owner of the Healdsburg Dwell House stands on the deck of the home, overlooking a vineyard. Courtesy of Abodu

The unit’s kitchen boasts gray custom cabinetry with a matte finish and satin nickel pulls as well as quartz countertops. Dwell The hallway leading into the bedroom has a storage cabinet with a white-oak finish.