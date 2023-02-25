Sidney Powell avoids disbarment in Texas over election lies after judge throws out the state bar’s case because the exhibits were misnumbered

Sydney Powell at a news conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump lawyer Sidney Powell dodged being disbarred after a Texas judge tossed the case against her.

Republican Judge Andrea Bouressa said the evidence exhibits in the case were incorrectly numbered.

Powel was one of several attorneys who peddled false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Sidney Powell, a Trump lawyer who peddled false claims about the 2020 presidential election, avoided disbarment after a Texas judge tossed the case against her because some of the plaintiff’s evidence exhibits were out of order.

According to court documents filed Thursday, Collin County District Court Judge Andrea Bouressa gave Powell a temporary reprieve after dismissing the case brought by the Texas State Bar’s attempt to discipline her for conduct during and after the 2020 presidential election.

Bouressa, a Republican, said in her ruling that the Commission for Lawyer Discipline had “failed to meet its burden” in part because of “difficulty locating materials cited in the Commission’s brief.”

The judge said the commission’s motion had listed exhibits A through F, but the “actual documents attached to the response were marked Exhibits A through H, and did not match the documents described in the brief.” When the court contacted the Commission about the errors, the latter responded that “no corrective action was necessary,” according to Bouressa’s ruling.

She added that in “light of the numerous defects in the Commissions exhibits,” she did not consider much of the submitted exhibits. As a result, just two of the documents cited by the Commission were considered, Bouressa wrote in Thursday’s order. The decision is appealable, the judge said.

It is unclear if the commission plans to appeal. Powell may still face repercussions from her voter fraud claims as several other Trump lawyers have faced sanctions, criminal charges, and suspensions, according to Forbes.

Representatives for Powell and for the commission did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on Saturday.

