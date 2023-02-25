Sat. Feb 25th, 2023

    News

    ‘Dilbert’ Author Invokes Mike Pence to Explain Racist Rant

    By

    Feb 25, 2023 , , , , ,
    ‘Dilbert’ Author Invokes Mike Pence to Explain Racist Rant

    REUTERS

    Embattled Dilbert creator Scott Adams responded to allegations of racism on Saturday by arguing that racism is fine in some situations.

    Newspapers including Cleveland’s Plain Dealer announced this week that they would stop running Dilbert cartoons after Adams went on a “racist rant” in which he encouraged white people to stay away from Black people, whom he described as a “hate group.”

    In a follow-up video on Saturday, Adams attempted to clarify his comments, likening them to former Vice President Mike Pence’s policy of avoiding one-on-one interactions with women, out of fear of what Adams described as “getting me-too’d when maybe you didn’t me-too anybody.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Amy Winehouse’s friends blast father for allowing scenes of overdose to be filmed at her old flat

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Rishi Sunak accused of entangling King Charles in toxic Brexit politics

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Clarence Thomas was still making student loan payments when he joined the Supreme Court — and a fellow Yale law student suggested he declare bankruptcy to avoid the ‘crushing weight’ of payments: book

    Feb 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Amy Winehouse’s friends blast father for allowing scenes of overdose to be filmed at her old flat

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Rishi Sunak accused of entangling King Charles in toxic Brexit politics

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Clarence Thomas was still making student loan payments when he joined the Supreme Court — and a fellow Yale law student suggested he declare bankruptcy to avoid the ‘crushing weight’ of payments: book

    Feb 25, 2023
    News

    Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, the first Chinese American woman elected to Congress, blasts a Texas GOP congressman after he questioned her loyalty to the US: ‘It is racist’

    Feb 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy