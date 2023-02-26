Norfolk Southern Train Derails in North Carolina

Reuters

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in North Carolina on Saturday morning, following a high-profile crash in Ohio earlier this month.

The Saturday derailment, in Lexington, North Carolina, occurred on a 132-car freight train. Only one of those cars derailed, Norfolk Southern said, and as of Saturday afternoon there were no reports of a hazardous materials situation.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the incident occurred when “literally one set of wheels” on a car derailed, and that the car, as a whole, had not left the track. As of Saturday afternoon, the contents of the train’s cargo had not been disclosed.

