Sun. Feb 26th, 2023

    News

    Norfolk Southern Train Derails in North Carolina

    By

    Feb 26, 2023 , , , , ,
    Norfolk Southern Train Derails in North Carolina

    Reuters

    A Norfolk Southern train derailed in North Carolina on Saturday morning, following a high-profile crash in Ohio earlier this month.

    The Saturday derailment, in Lexington, North Carolina, occurred on a 132-car freight train. Only one of those cars derailed, Norfolk Southern said, and as of Saturday afternoon there were no reports of a hazardous materials situation.

    A Norfolk Southern spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the incident occurred when “literally one set of wheels” on a car derailed, and that the car, as a whole, had not left the track. As of Saturday afternoon, the contents of the train’s cargo had not been disclosed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Camilla’s grandchildren will take centre stage at King Charles’ coronation

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    Top doctor warns about bird flu after death

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    Olivia Newton-John honored with state commemoration

    Feb 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Camilla’s grandchildren will take centre stage at King Charles’ coronation

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    Top doctor warns about bird flu after death

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    Norfolk Southern Train Derails in North Carolina

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    Olivia Newton-John honored with state commemoration

    Feb 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy