Help! I’m Obsessed With Seeing What Crap Is in Celebrities’ Bags

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/British Vogue/YouTube

Few push notifications actually have the power to make me stop what I’m doing to pay attention. I’m, unfortunately, notorious for accidentally ignoring direct messages from my friends on social media. But I will drop everything to see what Troye Sivan posted on Instagram, or what my favorite Twitter account that aggregates new vinyl for sale has just dug up. Oh, and Slack notifications, I swear!

Despite my unintentional reluctance to respond to my loved ones in a timely manner, I never miss when a new video in British Vogue’s “In the Bag” series goes up on their YouTube channel. I’ve gleefully left people hanging when they’re trying to make plans with me to watch Kate Hudson dump out the contents of her Fendi handbag. Feature-length films have been paused in their most crucial moments so I can get a gander at what perfume Helen Mirren totes with her to set.

So it’s no surprise that when I saw the notification for a new installment of “In The Bag” featuring one of my favorite pop stars, Charli XCX, I lunged toward my laptop. I was already late, as my phone had been set to Do Not Disturb and I missed the push from the YouTube app. Who knows what kind of crucial information hadn’t crossed my doorstep? Charli’s favorite mascara? A wacky snack? Some sort of witticism about her perennially underrated career?

