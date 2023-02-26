Sun. Feb 26th, 2023

    Why Is Pro-Vax Aetna Paying Firm Founded by COVID Skeptic?

    You may not have heard of Dr Eli David, an Israeli artificial intelligence developer with a PhD in computer science, and co-founder of Marpai Health, a health-care company that uses machine learning to manage plans for insurers like Aetna.

    But he proudly brags about being among the top 100 influencers on Twitter, currently placed higher than Cardi B and Greta Thunberg, according to ranking site Notus. (It is unclear exactly how Notus calculates their rankings, which are based on an account’s “social capital.)”

    David is wildly popular with COVID conspiracy theorists, who are drawn to his daily tweets mocking scientific experts, spreading doubt about the safety of the COVID vaccine, and ridiculing those taking precautionary measures, like wearing masks.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

