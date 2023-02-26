Pence Is the Reagan Republican No One Wants Anymore

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Reuters

If you want to get a sense of how prolonged exposure to MAGA has shifted the Republican Party’s policy positions these last eight years, use Mike Pence as your control group.

In Pence’s America, it seems, Trump never came down that escalator in 2015. We should be so lucky. Pence’s positions are happily frozen in amber, not unlike a mosquito in Jurassic Park. Maybe archeologists can excavate them someday.

I’m joking, but only a little. This past week, we learned that, unlike Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence doesn’t think we should use the coercive power of the government to punish private businesses like Disney. We also learned that, contrary to Donald Trump, Pence thinks reigning in our long-term debt crisis will require us to put entitlement reform on the table. And lastly, we learned that, unlike Fox News’s primetime anchors, Pence thinks it’s vital that America support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

Read more at The Daily Beast.