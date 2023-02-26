WhatsNew2Day

Inside the VERY colorful lives of female bodybuilders: Photographer captures beautiful portraits of strong women – including a five-year-old girl who ‘dreams of becoming an Olympic gymnast’ and trains up to SIX days a week

LA photographer Kate Biel’s Barbella Collection showcases the very colorful world of female bodybuilding

Bodybuilders are canvases that counter the self-sabotaging rhetoric that women are inherently vulnerable or helpless. Feminine nature begins with pain,” she says

Barbella will be available to view on Blade study in New York City from February 16 to March 26

The post Inside the VERY colorful lives of female bodybuilders appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.