Inside the VERY colorful lives of female bodybuilders: Photographer captures beautiful portraits of strong women – including a five-year-old girl who ‘dreams of becoming an Olympic gymnast’ and trains up to SIX days a week
LA photographer Kate Biel’s Barbella Collection showcases the very colorful world of female bodybuilding
Bodybuilders are canvases that counter the self-sabotaging rhetoric that women are inherently vulnerable or helpless. Feminine nature begins with pain,” she says
Barbella will be available to view on Blade study in New York City from February 16 to March 26
The post Inside the VERY colorful lives of female bodybuilders appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.