War in Ukraine by the numbers: Mass deaths, billions in aid, thousands of destroyed tanks, and more stats that paint an image of Russia’s unprovoked invasion

Aaron Chown/PA Images/Getty; Ignacio Marin Fernandez/Anadolu Agency/Getty; Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket; Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance/Getty; Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine/Getty; Rebecca Zisser/Insider

February 24, 2023, marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have been killed or wounded.

Billions of dollars of aid has been sent, and Russia has lost about half its fleet of tanks.

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which kicked off the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II.

When his troops invaded on February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to quickly sweep through the country and capture Kyiv. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his forces met the invasion with striking resistance and — with the help of a united West and a series of fumbles by Russia — were able to hold them off, defying expectations throughout the world.

Still, the cost of the war — in lives, dollars, and military equipment — has been high. Here are some of the key figures illustrating the consequences of the war so far.

Widow Anastasia Ohrimenk mourns over the body of her fiance Oleksiy Zavadskyi, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat on January 15 in Bakhmut during his funeral in Bucha, Ukraine, on January 19, 2023.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

The dead and wounded

Russian troops killed: 40,000 to 60,000, per UK Defense MinistryRussian casualties, or troops killed or wounded in action: Up to 200,000, per UK Defense MinistryUkrainian troops killed: Up to 13,000, per a Ukraine official in DecemberUkrainian casualties, or troops killed or wounded in action: Over 100,000, per General Milley estimate in JanuaryCivilians killed: At least 8,006, per the UNCivilians injured: At least 13,287, per the UNUkrainian children killed: 461, with 927 wounded and 345 missing, per Children of WarNotable Russians who have suspiciously died since the war started: At least two dozen, per The AtlanticCivilians killed in the Kyiv region — including Bucha: “More than 1,700 civilians were killed” in the Kyiv region, “including about 700 in Bucha,” per the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, on February 22.

Ukrainian refugees are seen after crossing into Poland on March 13, 2022.

Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

Refugees and those who have fled or been taken

Ukrainian refugees: 8 million, per UNHCRUkrainians displaced within the country: 5.9 million, per UNHCRUkrainian children taken to Russia: At least 6,000, per Conflict Observatory (Kyiv has put this number at 14,000)Russians who have fled the country: At least 500,000, per The Washington Post

Soldiers load a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS ) from a US Special Operations MC-130J aircraft during military exercises at Spilve Airport in Riga, Latvia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

AP Photo/Roman Koksarov

Aid to Ukraine

Total amount of security assistance to Ukraine from the US: $29.8 billion, per DODTotal amount of aid to Ukraine from the US, including humanitarian, financial, and military: $76.8 billion, per the Kiel Institute for the World EconomyTotal amount of aid to Ukraine from the Europe Union: $58.2 billion, per the Kiel Institute

This photograph taken on September 11, 2022, shows a Ukrainian soldier standing atop an abandoned Russian tank near a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

Military

Tanks Russia has lost: Estimated 2,000 to 2,300, or about half of its pre-war fleet, per the International Institute for Strategic StudiesAircrafts Russia has lost: 342, per OryxTotal number of pieces of military equipment Russia has lost: 9,394, per OryxRounds of artillery the US has sent to Ukraine: More than 1 million, per DODWeapons the US has sent to Ukraine that proved to be game changers: 38 HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems8,500 Javelin anti-tank missiles1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles

A team pulls a body from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine.

Erin Trieb for Insider

Other

Number of suspected war crimes: 65,000, per Ukraine’s Prosecutor General and the EU Justice CommissionerCost of damage to Ukraine economy and infrastructure: More than $700 billion, per Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys ShmyhalNumber of Western sanctions against Russia: 11,800, per Atlantic Council database9,025 individuals2,636 entities119 vessels22 aircraftNumber of US sanctions against Russia: More than 2,700, the highest number so far, per Atlantic Council database

