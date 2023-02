Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Camilla: get used to it

Camilla Parker Bowles will be known as “Queen” rather than “Queen Consort,” according to sources speaking to the Mail on Sunday. The paper says the change in title will happen after King Charles’ Coronation in May.

