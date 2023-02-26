Sun. Feb 26th, 2023

    News

    Host Woody Harrelson likens Pfizer and Moderna to DRUG CARTELS

    By

    Feb 26, 2023 , , , , ,
    Host Woody Harrelson likens Pfizer and Moderna to DRUG CARTELS

    WhatsNew2Day

    SNL Goes Anti-Vaccine: Host Woody Harrelson Compares Pfizer And Moderna To DRUG CARtels During Opening Monologue While Criticizing Mandates, With Elon Musk Saluting The Star’s Tirant

    Woody Harrelson joked about the pharmaceutical companies that engineered the COVID-19 pandemic
    The actor hosted the SNL comedy show for the fifth time on Saturday night.
    Elon Musk praised Harrelson’s comments on Twitter, calling them ‘based’

    By Alex Oliveira for WhatsNew2Day.Com

    The post Host Woody Harrelson likens Pfizer and Moderna to DRUG CARTELS appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Friends of murderer Shaye Groves say she was ‘manipulative weirdo’

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    Bali bar stool used to kill Australian tourist Troy Johnston in Kuta

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    WHERE ARE THEY NOW: First kids of the United States

    Feb 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Friends of murderer Shaye Groves say she was ‘manipulative weirdo’

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    Bali bar stool used to kill Australian tourist Troy Johnston in Kuta

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    WHERE ARE THEY NOW: First kids of the United States

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    A $12,000 writing set from Putin, a photo of Queen Elizabeth, and 5 other unusual presents Biden got from world leaders in 2021

    Feb 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy