WHERE ARE THEY NOW: First kids of the United States

Jimmy Carter with his daughter, Amy, in 1976 (left) and 1995.

CWH/AP ; Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Children of US presidents are in the public eye almost as much as their parents.

Some first kids follow their parents into politics, while others steer clear of the limelight.

Many remain involved with their parents’ foundations and presidential libraries.

Melissa Stanger, Melia Robinson, and James Pasley contributed to previous versions of this article.

Caroline Kennedy, daughter of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, was just 3 years old when she moved into the White House in 1961.Caroline Kennedy perches on a swing set on the White House lawn in April 1963. CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images After President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, Jacqueline moved the family to Manhattan. Kennedy went on to attend Radcliffe College and Columbia Law School.

Kennedy served as the US ambassador to Japan for three years.Caroline Kennedy. Brian Snyder/Reuters Kennedy was the first woman to serve as ambassador to Japan. During her tenure, former President Barack Obama strengthened his relationship with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She resigned from the job shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn in in 2017. The former attorney also serves as president of the JFK Presidential Library and has written best-selling books on constitutional law, American history, and poetry. In 2019, she presented House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. Caroline is married to American designer Edwin Schlossberg and they have three children.

President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter Lynda held her wedding at the White House in 1967.President Lyndon Johnson escorts daughter Lynda prior to her wedding ceremony in the East Room of the White House in 1967. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Lynda Bird Johnson married Chuck Robb, who went on to serve as the governor of Virginia from 1982 to 1986 and the state’s senator from 1989 to 2001. The bride wore a gown designed by Geoffrey Beene, embellished with buttons at the high neck and down the princess-line seams.

Today, Lynda Bird Johnson Robb advocates for equal rights for women and minorities.Lynda Bird Johnson Robb in 2013. Carolyn Kaster/AP The former Virginia first lady is the oldest living child of a US president. In the ’70s, she chaired the President’s Advisory Committee for Women to help carry out former President Jimmy Carter’s mandate to promote gender equality. Johnson Robb, whose father signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act and 1965 Voting Rights Act, spoke at the 50th anniversary ceremony of the March on Washington and attended the remembrance banquet for the 50th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” assault in Selma, Alabama. She has openly supported same-sex marriage, and she and her sister, Luci, told Katie Couric in an interview in 2014 that she believes her father would have, too. In 2019, the Johnson sisters christened a warship bearing their father’s name by smashing champagne bottles against the ship.

The younger Johnson daughter, Luci Baines Johnson, also had a White House wedding.Luci Baines Johnson and Pat Nugent with their wedding cake at the White House in 1966. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Baines Johnson married Patrick Nugent in 1966 in a gown designed by Priscilla Kidder. The couple held their ceremony at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and their reception in the East Room of the White House. They had four children and divorced in 1979. Baines Johnson then married investor Ian J. Turpin in 1984.

Baines Johnson now chairs the private holding company her mother founded 70 years ago.Luci Baines Johnson. Jay Janner-Pool/Getty Images Baines Johnson and Turpin took the helm of LBJ Asset Management Partners in the late ’80s and completely turned the business around during the economic crisis. In 2020, she took part in a Facebook live event supporting Texas Democrats.

President Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia held her wedding in the White House Rose Garden in 1971.Edward Finch Cox and Tricia Nixon Cox at their wedding in 1971. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Tricia Nixon and Edward Finch Cox met at a high school dance in 1963 and dated throughout college. Their wedding was the first to be held outdoors in the White House Rose Garden.

Today, Nixon Cox lives a quiet life with her family in Manhattan.Tricia Nixon Cox. T. J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images Nixon Cox accompanied her father on many campaign stops and state trips during his presidency but has steered clear of the spotlight since starting a family more than 40 years ago. Trisha serves on the board of the Richard Nixon Foundation and has one child, Christopher Nixon Cox. She and Cox celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2021 with an event at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.

Julie Nixon Eisenhower, who married President Eisenhower’s grandson in 1968, volunteered as a White House tour guide during her father’s presidency.Julie Nixon Eisenhower leading a tour at the White House in 1969. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images In the summer of 1969, Nixon Eisenhower led tours of the White House for people with impaired vision. “Children and adults felt the scaled serpent legs of the wooden Empire sofa in the Red Room, enjoyed the smoothness of the silk tassels on the draperies in the Green Room, and touched the cool silver of the two-hundred-year-old coffee urn that had belonged to John and Abigail Adams,” she wrote in a biography of her mother titled “Pat Nixon: The Untold Story.”

Nixon Eisenhower has written several biographies and serves on the board of her father’s presidential library.Julie Nixon Eisenhower. Cliff Owen/AP A staunch supporter of her father after the Watergate scandal, Nixon Eisenhower lives on a Pennsylvania farm away from the public eye. In addition to writing a biography about her mother, she and husband David Eisenhower authored a memoir about her grandfather-in-law, “Going Home to Glory: A Memoir of Life with Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1961-1969.” The couple has three children.

Michael Ford (first from the right) had recently married Gayle Ann Brumbaugh when his father, President Gerald Ford, took office.From left to right: Steve Ford, John Ford, first lady Betty Ford, President Gerald Ford, Susan Ford, daughter-in-law Gayle Ann Ford, and her husband Michael Ford. White House Photos/Getty Images Michael was also a student at Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary, an evangelical seminary in Massachusetts.

Michael spent 36 years overseeing campus life at Wake Forest University.Michael Ford. Rex Larsen-Pool/Getty Michael Ford, who went by “Mike,” returned to his alma mater, Wake Forest University, in 1981 as associate dean of campus life, and he retired in 2017 after 36 years. He serves as a trustee of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. He and Gayle Ann have three children.

John “Jack” Gardner Ford was known as the president’s “free-spirited, shaggy-haired son.”John “Jack” Gardner Ford (right) with White House photographer David Hume Kennerly at the White House in 1975. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images During Ford’s presidency, Jack studied at Utah State University and worked as a park ranger at Yellowstone National Park during the summers.

Jack became a founding staff member of the magazine Outside.Jack Ford. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Jack grew into a successful entrepreneur. He founded a startup, California Infotech, which supplied electronic information kiosks to malls. He also helped launch Outside magazine. After appearing at half a dozen Republican National Conventions, Jack served as executive director of the San Diego host committee for the RNC in 1996. In 1989, he married Juliann Ford. They have two sons.

Steven Ford was 18 years old when his father became president.Steven Ford (second from the left) chats with White House staff in 1974. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images Known as the “charmer of the family,” Steven worked as a ranch hand in Utah, Montana, and Idaho instead of going straight to college.

Steven became an actor, appearing in “The Young and The Restless” and several Hollywood blockbusters.Steven Ford. Alex Wong/Getty Steven joined the cast of television soap opera “The Young and The Restless” in 1981, playing P.I. Andy Richards. After six seasons and a role reprisal in 2002, he has since appeared in a number of films, including “Armageddon,” “Black Hawk Down,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “Transformers.” Ford ended his tenure as chairman of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation in 2014, though he remains on the board of trustees. He continues to honor the legacy of his father’s administration, speaking at town-hall events and lectures around the country. His most requested talks are: “Inside the White House and Hollywood” and “Getting to the top with character.”

In 1975, 17-year-old Susan Ford held her senior prom in the East Room of the White House.Susan Ford and Sandcastle front man Billy Etheridge dance at the 1975 Holton Arms School Senior Prom. CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images The youngest of the Ford children, Susan lived in the White House full-time. Her senior class raised all the funds for the prom, including the fee for bands Sandcastle and the Outerspace Band, and elected her prom queen, according to Vanity Fair. It remains the only prom to have ever been held in the White House. Susan also took up photography under the mentorship of White House photographer David Kennerly.

John William “Jack” Carter is President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter’s oldest son.A portrait of President Jimmy Carter and his extended family. Jack Carter is third from the left, holding son Jason James Carter. CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images Jack and his then-wife Judy had a young son of their own, Jason James, when Jimmy Carter took office.

Jack ran for a Nevada seat in the US Senate.Jack Carter. John Locher/AP In 2006, Jack ran for the first major office the Carter family has sought since 1980. He sealed the Democratic nomination for a US Senate seat in Nevada, but was unsuccessful against an incumbent Republican senator in the general election. Jack spent most of his career in the investment and finance industry. He has been married twice and has two children.

James Earl “Chip” Carter worked for his family’s peanut farming business.Chip Carter and Caron Griffith at President Jimmy Carter’s Inaugural Ball in 1977. Mikki Ansin/Getty Images He attended his father’s inaugural ball with his then-wife Caron Griffith in 1977, where they were interviewed by American gossip columnist Rona Barrett.

Chip has since participated in the Democratic National Committee and served as a member of Plains City Council.Chip Carter. John Bazemore/AP Chip worked as vice president, then president and CEO, at Friendship Force, a not-for-profit that organized international exchanges for adult home stays. He has been married three times and has a son and a daughter. His son James Carter IV — the grandson of President Carter — made headlines during the 2012 presidential election after he helped unearth the infamous “47%” video that ostracized nominee Mitt Romney. James Carter IV later received a thank-you note from former President Barack Obama.

Donnel Jeffrey “Jeff” Carter and his wife, Annette, were newlyweds when they moved into the White House with his parents.Jeff Carter, the son of President Jimmy Carter, with his wife, Annette. Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images Jeff and Annette met at Georgia Southwestern University and married in 1975 during Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign. They spent the first years of their married life in the White House. “While living in the White House, Jeff and Annette helped host everybody from Bob Dylan to Pope John Paul II,” their son Josh wrote in Annette’s obituary in September 2021. “In some of Annette’s favorite White House memories, she greeted the cast of Star Wars after the release of ‘A New Hope’ and John Travolta after he starred in ‘Saturday Night Fever’ and ‘Grease.’ These experiences were quite extraordinary for Jeff and Annette’s first few years of marriage.”

Jeff launched a computer-electronics company.Jeff Carter volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. R. Diamond/WireImage/Getty Images Jeff co-founded Computer Mapping Consultants, a firm that became a consultancy for the World Bank in 1978 and held foreign government contracts. He and Annette had three children together. In 2018, their 28-year-old son Jeremy died from a suspected heart attack.

President Jimmy Carter’s youngest child, Amy Carter, was 9 years old when her father’s presidency began.Rosalynn Carter, Jimmy Carter, and Amy Carter on the South Lawn of the White House in 1977. HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Amy had a pet Siamese cat named Misty who accompanied her to Camp David and took up residence in her doll house.

Amy illustrated a children’s book that her father wrote.Amy Carter with husband Jay Kelly and son Hugo Carter in 2008. Rick Diamond/Staff/WireImage/Getty Images Amy became a political activist in the ’80s and ’90s, and she was even arrested at a CIA recruitment protest. She later received a master’s degree from Tulane in art history and wed computer consultant James Wentzel in 1996. At her wedding ceremony she was not given away, saying she did not belong to anyone. She had one child with Wentzel, a son named Hugo James Wentzel. They later divorced, and she married John Joseph “Jay” Kelly in 2007. They share another son, Errol Carter Kelly. Amy worked with her dad on the 1995 children’s book “The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer,” which Jimmy wrote and she illustrated, about a boy who befriends a monster. She remains a board member of the Carter Center, but she has otherwise stayed out of public life.

Michael Reagan was adopted by Ronald Reagan and his first wife, Jane Wyman, three years before the couple divorced.President Ronald Reagan with son Michael Reagan in the doorway of Marine One. Diana Walker/Getty Images He is the last living child of Reagan’s first marriage.

Michael became a successful radio talk-show host.Michael Reagan. Getty Images After a stint working in aerospace, the powerboat-racing enthusiast found his niche as a political radio talk-show host. He hosted the show for over 26 years. In his retirement, Michael writes op-ed articles, contributes to Newsmax Media, and serves as president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael, 76, has been married twice and has two children.

Reagan’s daughter Patti followed in her father’s footsteps as an actress.President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan with daughter Patti Davis (right), and son Ron Jr. and his wife Doria (left) at the White House on Christmas. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images During the 1980s, she appeared in TV movies such as “Curse of the Pink Panther” and “For Ladies Only,” as well as shows like “Romance Theatre” and “The Love Boat.” She didn’t always have the easiest relationship with her parents — she wrote a tell-all memoir detailing “her father’s emotional abandonment of her, her mother’s cruelty, and the family’s bitter rivalries, uncontrollable rage, and dark secrets.” Patti married Paul Grilley in 1984. They divorced in 1990.

Ron Reagan Jr. dropped out of Yale to become a professional ballet dancer.President Reagan watching Ron hug Nancy after a ballet performance in 1981. Owen Franken/Corbis via Getty Images As a member of the Joffrey Ballet, Reagan Jr. danced in John Cranko’s ”The Taming of the Shrew” at City Center, Frederick Ashton’s ”Illuminations,” Mr. Cranko’s ”Pineapple Poll,” and Antony Tudor’s ”Offenbach in the Underworld.” He left the ballet company in 1983.

Reagan Jr. now provides political analysis as an MSNBC contributor.Ron Reagan. Getty Images Reagan Jr. tried his hand at a number of careers before arriving in journalism and joining MSNBC as a political analysis contributor. He has expressed strong opposition to Trump. Unlike his father, Reagan Jr. has very liberal political views. The “unabashed atheist” recorded a comical PSA for the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which ran during Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report” in 2014. He married Doria Palmieri, a clinical psychologist, in 1980. She died in 2014, and he married Federica Basagni in 2018.

George W. Bush, the oldest of President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush’s children, went to Yale and worked in the oil business before venturing into politics himself.George W. Bush (first on right) at his father’s inauguration in 1989. Diana Walker/Getty Images George W. Bush campaigned for his father in 1988 and purchased the Texas Rangers baseball team a year later. He served as governor of Texas from 1995 to 2000.

John Ellis “Jeb” Bush stayed in close contact with his father’s administration as he pursued his own political ambitions.President George H.W. Bush speaks in 1991 as Jeb Bush and Barbara Bush look on. Dirck Halstead/Getty Images Jeb transitioned from corporate life to public office in the ’80s — first as the chairman of the Dade County Republican Party and eventually as governor of Florida. Jeb frequently wrote letters to his father during his presidency with various requests, ranging from suggestions for appointees for United States attorney to meetings with Motorola. The New York Times reported in 2015 that Jeb’s requests often served to reward supporters and build out his own political connections.

After serving as governor of Florida and running for president in 2015, Jeb became a college professor.Jeb Bush. Getty Images/Bryan Bedder During his presidential campaign, he released 33 years of tax returns — the most ever made public by a presidential candidate — as a sign to voters that he values transparency. Since his presidential run, Jeb has been spending time teaching, first as a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, then teaching a class at Texas A&M before being named presidential professor of practice at the University of Pennsylvania. He published an op-ed in the Miami Herald in 2020 calling for a “student and parents ‘bill of rights’ that secures their right to access, quality and transparency.” He married Columba Garnica Gallo in 1974 and they have three children.

Neil Bush’s experience with dyslexia inspired Barbara Bush’s focus on childhood literacy programs as first lady.Neil Bush reads to elementary school children. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images He earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Tulane University and then founded educational software company Ignite! Learning in 1999 after struggling with dyslexia as a child.

An international businessman, Neil currently chairs the board of directors at Points of Light, the philanthropic group his father founded.Neil Bush. Getty Images In addition to Points of Light, Neil chairs the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, the Bush China US Relations Foundation, and several property development companies and consulting firms. Neil married Sharon Bush and they had three children. In 2003, they divorced and he married Maria Andrews in 2004.

Marvin Bush attended the University of Virginia and worked in insurance.Marvin Bush (left) and Dorothy Bush in 1990. Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images His family gave him the nickname “Marvelous,” according to The New York Times.

Today, Marvin Bush is a managing partner at an investment firm in Washington, DC.Marvin Bush. Andrew Harnik/AP Marvin is president of the Washington, DC-based investment firm Winston Capital Management. Marvin made headlines during the 2016 presidential election when he endorsed Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson over Trump after his brother Jeb’s exit from the race. He married Margaret Conway in 1981 and they adopted two children.

Dorothy Bush married former Democratic aide Robert “Bobby” Koch in a private ceremony at Camp David in 1992.Dorothy Bush Koch (right) and Bobby Koch at the 1992 Republican National Convention. CHRIS WILKINS/AFP via Getty Images The private Camp David nuptials were Dorothy’s second wedding. Koch previously worked as an aide to Rep. Richard Gephardt, a Democratic congressman from Missouri. “I think every once in a while, even a president’s family is entitled to something private,” President Bush said, according to The Washington Post. “And certainly when it comes to the marriage of a daughter, that’s the way we looked at it.”

Dorothy Bush Koch authored a book about her experience as a first kid.Dorothy Bush Koch. Getty Images Dorothy is involved in a number of charities and philanthropies, and she serves as the honorary co-chair of The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. She published “My Father, My President: A Personal Account of the Life of George H. W. Bush,” a memoir of her life as the 41st president’s daughter. She also helped found a wellness company that educates people about mindfulness and holistic living. She and Koch live in Maryland. She has four children, two of whom are from her first marriage.

Chelsea Clinton was 12 years old when Bill Clinton entered the White House.President Bill Clinton, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Chelsea Clinton. Dirck Halstead/Getty Images The Clintons asked the media to give Chelsea privacy outside of public appearances, but she still faced intense scrutiny and ridicule from the likes of Rush Limbaugh and “Saturday Night Live.” She began studying at Stanford University in 1997.

Chelsea Clinton serves as vice chair of the Clinton Foundation.Chelsea Clinton. Rob Kim/Getty Images Chelsea is currently vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, where she champions the group’s advocacy work in global health and childhood obesity. She previously worked as a special correspondent for NBC News and earned two master’s degrees, one from Oxford in international relations and one in public health from Columbia University. Chelsea has written several children’s books, and she’s active on Twitter discussing issues facing families, public health, and dealing with bullies. While her mother, Hillary, lost the presidency to Trump, Chelsea said a future for her in politics was a “definite maybe.” She and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, have three children.

President George W. Bush’s older twin daughter, Barbara Pierce Bush, graduated from Yale during his presidency and moved to New York City.Barbara Bush in 2003. Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images Barbara and her twin sister, Jenna, campaigned for their father and gave a speech at the 2004 Republican National Convention. “Jenna and I are really not very political, but we love our dad too much to stand back and watch from the sidelines,” Barbara said in the RNC speech. “We realized that this would be his last campaign, and we wanted to be a part of it. Besides, since we’ve graduated from college, we are looking around for something to do for the next few years. Kind of like Dad.”

The younger Bush twin, Jenna, graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2004 and began working in a DC charter school.President George W. Bush dances with his daughter Jenna as first lady Laura Bush looks on at the inauguration in 2001. DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images The younger of the Bushes’ twin daughters, Jenna earned a degree in English and worked as a teacher’s aide at a charter school in Washington, DC. She took a leave of absence in 2006 to work for UNICEF in Latin America before returning to the school.

Jenna Bush Hager is now a host for NBC’s “Today” show.Jenna Bush Hager. Richard Drew/AP In 2008, Jenna released a book inspired by her work with UNICEF called “Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope.” She began working as a correspondent for NBC News in 2009 and was announced as the new host for the 10 o’clock hour of the “Today” show in 2019. Since taking over at “Today,” she has begun a monthly book club that’s been so successful it prompted Entertainment Weekly to dub her the new “book club queen.” She also serves as a board member on the Greenwich International Film Festival. She and her husband, Henry Hager, have three children.

Malia Obama was 10 years old when President Barack Obama took office.Malia Obama runs with Bo on the South Lawn of the White House in 2009. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Malia attended Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC. In a 2015 appearance on “The Rachael Ray Show,” former first lady Michelle Obama said that Malia’s Secret Service detail taught her how to drive “because they wouldn’t let me in the car with her.”

Malia graduated from Harvard in 2021 and is reportedly working with Donald Glover on a new Amazon Prime show, “Hive.”Former president Barack Obama and his daughter Malia in 2016. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Malia’s interest in the entertainment industry began in high school. She interned on the canceled CBS series “Extant” in 2014, and she spent the summer of 2015 interning on Lena Dunham’s HBO series “Girls.” After graduating high school in 2016, she took a gap year where she interned at the now-defunct film studio The Weinstein Company. In 2021, Glover reportedly asked Malia to join the writing staff of his new Amazon show, “Hive,” about a “Beyoncé-like” figure, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. In 2017, she reportedly began dating Rory Farquharson — son of British investment banker Charles Farquharson — whom she met at Harvard. Obama revealed on a 2020 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast that Malia’s boyfriend spent time living with them during the pandemic. “He’s British. Wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up,” he said. “So we took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid. The only thing you discover … young men eat! It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 percent.”

At 7 years old, Sasha Obama was the youngest child to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr.Sasha Obama at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. Charles Ommanney/Getty Images Sasha also attended Sidwell Friends School, where she became close friends with President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Maisy Biden. Sasha and Maisy played together on the school’s Vipers basketball team, which Obama briefly coached before a rival team complained.

Sasha is currently a senior at the University of Michigan.Sisters Malia (left) and Sasha Obama. Olivier Douliery/Getty In 2016, Sasha worked in the takeout window at Nancy’s, a seafood restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard, with six Secret Service agents in tow. Her and her sister’s reaction to meeting “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds also went viral that same year. She moved back home at the beginning of the pandemic and continued taking her college classes online, but Michelle Obama told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that both Sasha and Malia eventually had enough quality time with their parents and moved out west. “By the summer, we were like, ‘OK, that’s enough of you. I have nothing else to say,'” she said. “Our youngest, Sasha, who’s not as talkative as our older one, is just like, ‘I really have nothing to say to you. I just don’t. I’m not even trying anymore.'”

Trump Jr. continues to speak at Trump rallies, bought a house in Florida, and is engaged to Guilfoyle.Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at CPAC in 2021. Joe Raedle/Getty Images In March 2021, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle sold their house in the Hamptons for $8 million and purchased a $9.7 million home in the gated Admirals Cove neighborhood of Jupiter, Florida, about 20 minutes from Mar-a-Lago. In January 2022, Guilfoyle posted a photo with Trump Jr. where she appeared to be wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. Guilfoyle confirmed their engagement in an Instagram post calling Trump Jr. her fiancé in February 2022. Last year, Trump Jr. was named — along with his father and two of his siblings, Ivanka and Eric — in a civil lawsuit filed by New York’s attorney general Letitia James, who accused them of overvaluing the former president’s assets by billions of dollars to banks and insurers. The defendants are fighting back against the lawsuit, claiming in January that the Trump Organization can’t be sued because the name is branding shorthand, not a legal entity, Insider’s Laura Italiano reported.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka served as an official advisor to her father in the White House.Ivanka Trump in 2019. Yuri Gripas/Reuters Ivanka Trump served as a White House advisor to her father beginning in early 2017. In 2018, she was criticized for using a personal account to send hundreds of government-related emails. Before that, she worked at the Trump Organization with her brothers, but she resigned to avoid any conflicts of interest. She also had her own Ivanka Trump fashion brand, which she shut down in July 2018. In her early life, she modeled for brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Versace. She later appeared on “The Apprentice” as well as appearing on an episode of “Gossip Girl”. She is married to real estate developer Jared Kushner, who also worked with her at the White House. They have three young children.

Like his older brother, Eric Trump worked as an executive vice president at the family business and appeared on “The Apprentice” before Trump’s presidency.Eric Trump appears on the “Fox & friends” television program. AP/Richard Drew In 2007, Eric created a charitable foundation to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research hospital in Tennessee, but he later stopped fundraising to avoid confusion around donations in the wake of his father’s run to be president. In 2017, the foundation came under fire when a Forbes report alleged that thousands in donations were funneled to the Trump Organization. A spokesperson responded, “Contrary to recent reports, at no time did the Trump Organization profit in any way from the foundation or any of its activities.” In 2014, he married Lara Lea Yunaska. They have two children.

Tiffany Trump was in law school when her father took office.Tiffany Trump prepares to speak at the Republican Convention in Cleveland 2016. Carlo Allegri/Reuters Tiffany is the only daughter from the president’s second marriage to television personality Marla Maples. When she was 14, she released a single called “Like A Bird,” and she said she was considering becoming a professional singer on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” She was later profiled as one of the “Rich Kids of Instagram” and has 1 million followers on the social network.

Tiffany is currently living in Miami with husband Michael Boulos, whom she married in November.Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos in May 2021. Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Tiffany graduated from Georgetown University’s law school in 2020. She married Michael Boulos, a businessman whose family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies in Lagos, Nigeria, at Mar-a-Lago in November.