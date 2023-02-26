Sun. Feb 26th, 2023

    News

    An alligator rescued in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park has a bathtub stopper stuck in her body

    By

    Feb 26, 2023 , , , , , ,
    An alligator rescued in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park has a bathtub stopper stuck in her body

    An alligator found in New York City’s Prospect Park has a bathtub stopper stuck inside her body.

    The Wildlife Conservation Society

    A nearly five-foot alligator was found in a lake in New York City’s Prospect Park.
    The animal was found “extremely emaciated” and in poor health.
    A bathtub stopper was found stuck in her body, but she is too weak to have it removed.

    An alligator found in a New York City park has a bathtub stopper stuck inside her body, which her caretakers have been unable to extract because of her poor health.

    The nearly five-foot alligator was found “extremely emaciated” in a lake in New York City’s Prospect Park on February 19, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) said.

    An X-ray revealed that she had ingested a bathtub stopper, approximately four inches wide, but she is currently in “too weakened a condition” to try to remove it, the WCS said.

    The animal, estimated to be between five and six years of age, weighed only 15 pounds when its normal weight should be between 30-35 pounds, the organization said.

    When found, the animal was also lethargic and suffering from exposure to cold temperatures, and caretakers at the Bronx Zoo slowly warmed her to the right temperature.

    She is also tube-fed for nutrients as she is “too weak and unresponsive to eat.”

    The organization said it would continue to provide care and determine the next steps based on how she responds to treatment. 

    The Parks Department believes that the alligator was likely once a pet that was abandoned.

    An alligator was found in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Lake in New York City, on February 19, 2021.

    New York City Parks and Recreation

    “The tragedy of this situation is a reminder that wild animals do not make good pets and that responsible pet ownership means making choices that will not negatively impact an individual animal or the environment,” the WCS said.

    She is the sixth alligator to have been rescued in the city in the past five years, according to the Animal Care Centers. 

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    More than 50 migrants die after shipwreck near southern Italy

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    The 10 Telltale Signs Of ‘Toxic Positivity’

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    Love Island SPOILER: Casey admits to Rosie that she has ‘given me a lot to think about’

    Feb 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    More than 50 migrants die after shipwreck near southern Italy

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    The 10 Telltale Signs Of ‘Toxic Positivity’

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    Love Island SPOILER: Casey admits to Rosie that she has ‘given me a lot to think about’

    Feb 26, 2023
    News

    Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks President Biden, infrastructure funding, and governing without gridlock at the local level: ‘We’ve got to get stuff done’

    Feb 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy