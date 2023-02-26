Sun. Feb 26th, 2023

    GOP Chair Makes Delusional Promises on Behalf of Donald Trump

    GOP Chair Makes Delusional Promises on Behalf of Donald Trump

    CNN

    GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel painted a rosy picture of the Republican Party headed into the 2024 election on Sunday, namely a united front, candidates supporting one another, and Donald Trump accepting the results of an election.

    Her picture, however, seemed devoid of the reality her party members have lived in.

    In her first interview since her contentious reelection last month, McDaniel presented a mission statement of unity, one she said propelled her to a fourth term. “We can’t be so vicious and vitriolic with each other that we don’t want to support each other in the end,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash. “I’m already working to bring the committee together but I think this is a symbol of our party.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

