Inside equestrian show jumping, the elite sport beloved by famous kids like Grace Wahlberg, Jennifer Gates and Eve Jobs

For the lucky few who compete in it, show jumping is well worth the risks.

Dan Mullan / Stringer / Getty Images

The niche sport of equestrian show jumping has caught the eye of some of the wealthiest people in the world.

For those who can afford to take part in competitions, show jumping offers millions of dollars of prize money and international glory.

In the US, some of the sport’s most high-profile participants are the daughters of Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Michael Bloomberg, and Bruce Springsteen.

But despite the high stakes and noteworthy names that compete, show jumping remains far outside the public eye.

Here’s a look inside the exciting, lucrative, and sometimes dangerous world of show jumping:

Equestrian jumping has long been associated with royalty. Wikimedia Commons Only the wealthiest of families can afford to break into the sport. Today, prized horses can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. The cost of maintaining a horse can easily reach tens of thousands of dollars a month. Winter Equestrian Festival/Twitter There are various equestrian disciplines, including dressage, eventing, and show jumping.Pippa Funnell of Great Britain competes on Sandman 7 in the dressage during the Longines FEI European Eventing Championship 2015 in Scotland. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Show jumping is the discipline of choice for the children of some of the most famous and wealthy Americans, including Gates’ daughter Jennifer, Jobs’ daughter Eve, Bloomberg’s daughter Georgina, Springsteen’s daughter Jessica, and Tom Selleck’s daughter Hannah.From left: Eve Jobs, Hannah Selleck, Georgina Bloomberg, and Jessica Springsteen. Shutterstock Rex for EEM In fact, Jennifer Gates and Eve Jobs have dueling estates less than a mile from each other in the town of Wellington, Florida, home of the annual Winter Equestrian Festival. Google Maps In 2018, Gates, Jobs, and Springsteen were all among the top 30 show jumpers in the nation, according to rankings from the US Equestrian Foundation. All three have represented the US in international competitions.Jennifer Gates. Shutterstock Rex for EEM Another famous offspring venturing into competitive equestrianism is 13-year-old Grace Wahlberg, the daughter of model Rhea Durham and actor Mark Wahlberg.Grace and her parents celebrated Valentine’s Day at horse stables decorated for the holiday, according to a post shared to Instagram by Wahlberg. Mark Wahlberg/Inst Show jumping has been a fixture at the Summer Olympics since 1912.John Wofford of the United States competes in the jumping competition at the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles. Wikimedia Commons In jumping competitions, riders lead their horses around a course, jumping over a series of obstacles of varying lengths and heights in an allotted amount of time.The show jumping course at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Wikimedia Commons Every course is different, so riders need to carefully control their horse’s stride and angles of approach.Martin Fuchs of Switzerland during the Rolex Grand Prix on December 10, 2017 in Geneva. Alex Caparros/Getty Images Riders are penalized if a horse knocks down a railing, refuses to jump over an obstacle, touches a water jump, or falls down.Zara Phillips of Great Britain knocks a rail in the Show Jumping Equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Alex Livesey/Getty Images Whichever rider clears the course with the fewest penalties is declared the winner.Mohamad Al Kumaiti of the United Arab Emirates celebrates a successful jump during the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, Qatar. Harry How/Getty Images Show jumping uniforms consist of jackets, boots, breeches, jodhpurs, and a protective helmet.Georgina Bloomberg rides Juvina at the Longines Los Angeles Masters in 2014. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Masters Grand Slam Indoor Show jumping takes participants to competitions all over the world, including Mexico City, Paris, Monaco, and Doha, Qatar. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are at stake at some competitions.Scott Brash holds the trophy after winning the 2015 CP International Grand Prix and the Rolex Grand Slam at the Spruce Meadows Masters show jumping championships in Calgary. Jack Cusano/Getty Images It’s an extremely dangerous sport. Both rider and horse can sustain serious injuries in the event of a fall or miscue.Cao Zhong Rong of China falls off his horse in the show jumping event of the modern pentathlon at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. AP Photo/Saurabh Das But for those who compete in it, show jumping is well worth the risks. “The elements of trust, talent, training, love, and danger make show jumping a thrilling and aesthetic experience,” wrote author Ainslie Sheridan, who has published novels on the sport.Zara Phillips kisses her horse Red Baron. Getty Images

