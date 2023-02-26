Fox News Star Says Network Won’t Let Him Cover Fox-Dominion Lawsuit

Fox News

Fox News’s top media anchor wants to cover the bombshell messages released in the ongoing lawsuit between the network and Dominion Voting Systems over the 2o20 election—but the network won’t let him.

“Some of you have been asking why I’m not covering the Dominion Voting Machines lawsuit against Fox involving the unproven claims of election fraud in 2020, and it’s absolutely a fair question,” he said on Sunday’s MediaBuzz. “I believe I should be covering it. It’s a major media story, given my role here at Fox. But the company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can’t talk about it or write about it, at least for now. I strongly disagree with that decision, but as an employee, I have to abide by it.”

When reached by phone on Sunday morning, Kurtz declined to comment. Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

