WhatsNew2Day

EXCLUSIVE: Laid Back Love! Casually dressed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez land on a private jet for a break in Miami after a relaxing vacation in the Caribbean

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were seen leaving the private plane in Miami on Saturday.

The beloved couple was returning from the Caribbean, where they had vacationed in the past.

The post Casually-dressed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez touch down on private jet for Miami break appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.