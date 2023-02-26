Hong Kong Influencer’s Gruesome Murder Under Police Investigation

Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi’s former in-laws have been charged with murder by the police after her body parts were found in a village house’s refrigerator.

Choi’s ex-father-in-law and his eldest son face murder charges while her ex-mother-in-law is charged with perverting the course of justice. The ex-husband was arrested on Saturday and will also be charged with murder, with all four appearing in court on Monday.

Choi’s body was discovered by police on Friday after she had been missing for several days, and her identity card, credit cards, and other belongings were found with the body. Choi’s remains had been dissected and stored in a refrigerator in Tai Po, a suburban area of Hong Kong.

At a news briefing on Sunday, Superintendent Alan Chung revealed that authorities found Choi’s skull, believed to be hers, in one of the cooking pots seized, along with other human tissues, ribs, and hair. Chung stated that Choi was likely attacked in a car and was unconscious when she arrived at the village house. The police are still trying to determine her time of death and locate her hands and torso.

The police also arrested a woman they believe to be the ex-husband’s father’s mistress on Sunday for allegedly aiding the other suspects. She had rented the house with the father and another location to hide the ex-husband.

According to Chung, Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family, involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars, and “some people” were dissatisfied with how she managed her financial assets. Choi was 28 years old.

