Mexican President Claims He Has Photo Proof Of Mythical Woodland Elf

On his social media accounts, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared a picture that he claimed depicted an “alux,” a mythical woodland elf from ancient folklore, offering proof of the mischievous Mayan spirits’ existence.

Taken at night, the blurry photo shows an unclear creature perched on a tree, with bright white eyes and either long hair or a headdress, gazing down at the camera. The president suggested that the creature bore a resemblance to a sculpture from an archaeological site in the Yucatan peninsula.

Les comparto dos fotos de nuestra supervisión a las obras del Tren Maya: una, tomada por un ingeniero hace tres días, al parecer de un aluxe; otra, de Diego Prieto de una espléndida escultura prehispánica en Ek Balam. Todo es místico. pic.twitter.com/Tr5OP2EqmU

— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) February 25, 2023

According to the president, the photograph was taken three days prior by an engineer at the construction site of the Tren Maya, a new railway line that will connect ancient Mayan sites and other tourist destinations.

However, the original source of the image remains unknown.

