Mon. Feb 27th, 2023

    News

    ‘black odyssey’ Takes Homer on an Epically Engaging Ride to Harlem

    By

    Feb 27, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘black odyssey’ Takes Homer on an Epically Engaging Ride to Harlem

    Julieta Cervantes

    This isn’t a prediction. But one day black odyssey (Classic Stage Company, to March 26) should be mounted on a Broadway stage in front of the kind of engaged audience this critic saw the show around this weekend. The show feels like an irresistible hit on a small stage that would happily occupy every inch of a bigger one. Moving, fierce, laugh-out-very-loud funny, beautifully lit (by Adam Honoré), designed (David Goldstein), and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, in black odyssey playwright Marcus Gardley takes Homer’s The Odyssey, and recasts it as an “epic poem in four acts” around Black history, pain, joy, resistance, love, and power.

    Over a two and a half hour span we follow the journey of Ulysses Lincoln (Sean Boyce Johnson), who in 2017 is trying to return home from serving in Afghanistan. He is riven with guilt at a particular killing he has carried out—in this case, sadly for him, the son of God Paw Sidin (Jimonn Cole).

    The latter wants to ensure Ulysses goes through every pain and hardship imaginable as he desperately tries to return home to Harlem and his wife Nella (D. Woods)—“He shot my son in the face so I’m eatin’ him. Revenge is a meal best served raw.” Paw Sidin is also engaged in a battle of wills and dares with brother Deus (James T. Alfred), and so—as we initially see—this is a chess-game with frightening consequences.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Australia news LIVE: Crossbench divided over super-revision, foreign interference targeting multicultural communities

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Westpac predicts interest rates will be cut seven times in 2024 and 2025

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Rothy’s New Tote Bag Carries Everything But The Kitchen Sink—Without Looking Bulky

    Feb 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Australia news LIVE: Crossbench divided over super-revision, foreign interference targeting multicultural communities

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Westpac predicts interest rates will be cut seven times in 2024 and 2025

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Rothy’s New Tote Bag Carries Everything But The Kitchen Sink—Without Looking Bulky

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    ‘black odyssey’ Takes Homer on an Epically Engaging Ride to Harlem

    Feb 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy