Rothy’s New Tote Bag Carries Everything But The Kitchen Sink—Without Looking Bulky

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Rothy’s.

As someone who has long championed anything and everything Rothy’s, from their functional, fashionable luggage to their ultra-comfy lace-up sneakers, I’ve come to realize there’s nothing this sustainable lifestyle brand can’t create that its loyal followers won’t find favor with. Just over a year ago, Rothy’s dipped into new territory when the company released its gorgeous, super-durable Lightweight Tote, which quickly became my go-to everyday bag. Not only did I fall in love with The Lightweight Tote’s functionality, spaciousness, versatility, washability, and gorgeous design, but I was also impressed with how sturdy and durable this bag turned out to be, even after a year of heavy use.

This bustling bag carried an absurd number of my belongings, but after a year of borderline-abusive use, I decided to switch things up and try a new accessory on for size. And while I could have reached for one of my current tote bags that are currently collecting dust in my closet, I couldn’t resist making another Rothy’s investment when I heard that company was updating the original Lightweight Tote by offering an even bigger, better version of the beloved bag, appropriately called The Lightweight Mega Tote, which released earlier this month. True to its name, The Lightweight Mega Tote is an even more spacious, roomier bag than the original Rothy’s tote.

