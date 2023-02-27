San Jacinto, California — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:56 PM, deputies responded to the 800 block of Minor Street in San Jacinto reference a domestic dispute. The female reported her boyfriend, 33-year-old Fernando Garcia, was behaving erratically and armed with a machete. The female was able to escape from the residence, however, Garcia prevented her 12-year-old child from leaving with her. Garcia barricaded himself and the juvenile inside of the residence.

When deputies attempted to rescue the juvenile, Garcia hit the deputy in the head with a wooden object, causing a minor injury, and then swung the machete at another deputy. The Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the rescue of the juvenile. During the rescue, Garcia struck a deputy with the machete and a deputy involved shooting occurred. The juvenile was uninjured and safely removed from the residence. Garcia was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. One deputy was treated on scene for his injuries and the other was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The post WATCH: Machete-Wielding Man Barricaded With Girlfriend’s Child Is Shot Dead By Deputies appeared first on Breaking911.