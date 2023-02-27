The Last of Us’ Episode 7 Recap: Let’s Go to the Mall

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/HBO

The end of episode 6—what a cliffhanger, right? While you’ll be happy to know that Joel’s fate is revealed pretty quickly, the real focus of episode 7 is not actually on him at all. This episode, we finally get to learn more about Ellie, how she got bit by an Infected, and who exactly Riley—the person Marlene (Merle Dandridge) talked about in the premiere episode—is.

Oh, and just a warning: There will be no dry eyes left in any house tonight. Do with that what you will.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us.)

