‘Nepo Baby’ Jamie Lee Curtis Brings Down the House at SAG Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis has been the center of attention at tonight’s SAG Awards, causing quite the commotion after boasting herself as a “nepo baby” multiple times. While accepting her Best Supporting Actress award for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the star brought the audience to laughing fits and tears with a stunning speech—proving that, yes, Jamie Lee is all of us.

The splashy Hollywood event began with a montage of actors sharing their stories leading to their fame (and, in turn, their SAG membership), including Curtis.

“I got my SAG card when I was 19 years old when I signed a seven-year contract to Universal Studios and starred in an ABC TV series called Operation Petticoat,” Curtis said, adding, “which my father, Tony Curtis—nepo baby!—starred in. I was fired from that TV show a year later and I thought my life was over.”

