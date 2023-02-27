‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: What’s Next for Our Favorite Star Wars Series?

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Climb into your Naboo starfighter—we’re heading into Season 3 of The Mandalorian. It’s been a minute since we saw Din Djarin and his adorably wrinkly adoptive son Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). More than two years after Season 2 of the series premiered on Disney+, the next installment in the Star Wars saga continues.

So, what have Mando and Baby Yoda been up to? What’s going down in Season 3? And what else do we expect to happen on this side of the galaxy? Buckle up, kids. Here’s what you need to know before the March 1 premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3.

The last time we saw Mando and Grogu was actually in the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett, which aired in February 2022. Din Djarin, Grogu, and company were in a bit of a scuffle in Mos Espa. The Mandalorian was helping out former bounty-hunter-turned-Daimyo Boba Fett ward off the Pyke Syndicate and reclaim the city. Things were not looking great for Din Djarin, wielder of the Darksaber (more on that later). Thankfully, Grogu—wearing his fancy Beskar shirt from his old man, no less—reunited with Mando in the heat of battle, forsaking the teachings of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in favor of being with his daddy.

