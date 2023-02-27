Mon. Feb 27th, 2023

    Model Found in Soup Pot Was Dismembered With Electric Saw: Cops

    Five people have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model and social media influencer Abby Choi in Hong Kong. Four of those arrested—her ex-husband, his brother, and parents—appeared in court on Monday where they were denied bond.

    Choi, who had amassed some 100,000 followers on Instagram, was a cover model for a luxury magazine and had recently attended Paris Fashion Week.

    A skull, ribs, minced meat, and hair now attributed to Choi were found simmering in two soup pots along with various aromatics. On Sunday, forensic police say they also found an electric saw, meat slicer, and hammer along with face shields and black raincoats covered in specks of flesh, according to various local media accounts.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

