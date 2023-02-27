Mon. Feb 27th, 2023

    King Charles Ripped for Having Tea With EU Chief During Critical Brexit Visit

    Chris Jackson/Reuters

    King Charles III will have tea with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday during her visit to the U.K. to unveil an enhanced Brexit deal, a Buckingham Palace source told The Daily Beast.

    The English monarch’s meeting with von der Leyen at Windsor Castle is has triggered furious backlash from critics alarmed by Charles’ perceived intrusion into political matters. “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so,” the palace source said.

    Von der Leyen is expected to hold a joint news conference alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday afternoon after having what Downing Street described as “final talks” on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

