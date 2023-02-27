Mon. Feb 27th, 2023

    News

    The earnings recession has started – but here’s why it hasn’t hit stocks yet, according to DataTrek

    By

    Feb 27, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    The earnings recession has started – but here’s why it hasn’t hit stocks yet, according to DataTrek

    Trader Leon Montana works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange stocks NYSE worry

    AP Photo/Richard Drew

    So far, 68% of S&P 500 companies have beat Wall Street analysts’ fourth-quarter estimates, lower than the five-year average of 77%.
    Earnings also saw a 4.8% year-over-year decline, which marks the first decline since 2020, DataTrek Research highlighted.
    However, stocks haven’t weakened to the same degree, with the S&P 500 mostly flat over the last three months. 

    An earnings recession for US companies has started, according to a Monday note from DataTrek Research, yet US equities have stayed mostly flat over recent months.

    So far, 68% of S&P 500 companies have beat Wall Street analysts’ fourth-quarter estimates, lower than the five-year average of 77%.

    Profits are also down 4.8% year-over-year, the largest drop since late 2020, and Wall Street analysts see declines of 4% to 7% in the next two quarters, respectively.

    In fact, Wall Street has trimmed estimates for all of 2023, as shown in the chart below. 

    Recent actual quarterly S&P earnings per share (dark blue bars) and analysts’ estimated EPS (light gray bars), along with DataTrek notations outlining how much Q4 2022 – Q4 2023 earnings projections have declined since November 17th 2022.

    DataTrek, FactSet

    Yet from November 17 until Friday’s close, the S&P 500 has ticked 0.6% higher. In other words, earnings have tumbled but remain disconnected from a relatively resilient stock market.

    DataTrek listed a couple reasons stocks haven’t reflected downbeat earnings.

    First, markets have already discounted the bad fourth-quarter results, as well as analysts’ first- and second-quarter estimates.

    The second reason stocks haven’t adjusted lower with earnings comes down to a reassessment of valuations.

    As DataTrek cofounder Nicholas Colas wrote: 

    “[M]arkets believe $50/share (Q1 2023’s estimate, rounded down slightly) is the S&P’s trough earnings power. This translates into $200/share annually, and a 20x multiple on that number gets you to S&P 4000, a level we have visited time and again since mid-May 2022.”

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    UK’s PM and EU chief seal deal to resolve post-Brexit trade dispute in Northern Ireland

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Statement ‘from New IRA claiming responsibility’ for John Caldwell shooting

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Stephen Fry to present Jeopardy! as ITV reboots the legendary American quiz show

    Feb 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    UK’s PM and EU chief seal deal to resolve post-Brexit trade dispute in Northern Ireland

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Statement ‘from New IRA claiming responsibility’ for John Caldwell shooting

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Stephen Fry to present Jeopardy! as ITV reboots the legendary American quiz show

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Watch for oil demand to soar to record highs this year and drive crude back up to $100, top energy trader says

    Feb 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy