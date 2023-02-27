‘Dilbert’ Comic Distributor Ends Relationship With Creator After Racist Outbursts

Fred Prouser/Reuters

The distributor of the Dilbert comic strip announced Sunday that it is cutting ties with the cartoon’s creator, Scott Adams, after he called African-Americans a “hate group.”

Andrews McMeel Universal released a statement on Twitter in the names of the company’s chairman, Hugh Andrews, and CEO and president, Andy Sareyan, saying they were “severing our relationship” with Adams in the wake of his “recent comments.”

In a Feb. 22 video uploaded on his Real Coffee with Scott Adams YouTube video, the cartoonist discussed a recent Rasmussen Reports survey that asked people if they agreed with the statement: “It’s OK to be white”—a phrase the Anti-Defamation League deemed to be a hate slogan popularized by 4chan trolls in late 2017.

