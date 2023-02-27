Mon. Feb 27th, 2023

    News

    ‘Dilbert’ Comic Distributor Ends Relationship With Creator After Racist Outbursts

    By

    Feb 27, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    ‘Dilbert’ Comic Distributor Ends Relationship With Creator After Racist Outbursts

    Fred Prouser/Reuters

    The distributor of the Dilbert comic strip announced Sunday that it is cutting ties with the cartoon’s creator, Scott Adams, after he called African-Americans a “hate group.”

    Andrews McMeel Universal released a statement on Twitter in the names of the company’s chairman, Hugh Andrews, and CEO and president, Andy Sareyan, saying they were “severing our relationship” with Adams in the wake of his “recent comments.”

    In a Feb. 22 video uploaded on his Real Coffee with Scott Adams YouTube video, the cartoonist discussed a recent Rasmussen Reports survey that asked people if they agreed with the statement: “It’s OK to be white”—a phrase the Anti-Defamation League deemed to be a hate slogan popularized by 4chan trolls in late 2017.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    UK’s PM and EU chief seal deal to resolve post-Brexit trade dispute in Northern Ireland

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Statement ‘from New IRA claiming responsibility’ for John Caldwell shooting

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Stephen Fry to present Jeopardy! as ITV reboots the legendary American quiz show

    Feb 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    UK’s PM and EU chief seal deal to resolve post-Brexit trade dispute in Northern Ireland

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Statement ‘from New IRA claiming responsibility’ for John Caldwell shooting

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Stephen Fry to present Jeopardy! as ITV reboots the legendary American quiz show

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Watch for oil demand to soar to record highs this year and drive crude back up to $100, top energy trader says

    Feb 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy