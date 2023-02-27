Mon. Feb 27th, 2023

    Storm Reid Fires Back at ‘The Last of Us’ Anti-Gay Backlash

    Storm Reid Fires Back at 'The Last of Us' Anti-Gay Backlash

    Storm Reid isn’t worried about anti-gay backlash to her one-episode appearance in The Last of Us Episode 7, “Left Behind. In fact, she expected it. Like her co-star Bella Ramsey, however, she’s got a simple recommendation for anyone who doesn’t like their story arc: “If you don’t like it, don’t watch.”

    “It’s 2023,” Reid told Entertainment Weekly during a recent interview about the episode. “If you’re concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight.”

    The Last of Us, HBO Max’s most recent viral drama, takes place years after a zombie apocalypse. The outbreak is not an infection, but instead a fungus that takes over a person’s body, keeping it alive for years as a host. The series finds Pedro Pascal once again playing the reluctant escort to a young person whose survival could be essential to saving the world. (Between this and The Mandalorian, he’s got a great babysitting resume!)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

