Storm Reid Fires Back at ‘The Last of Us’ Anti-Gay Backlash

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Storm Reid isn’t worried about anti-gay backlash to her one-episode appearance in The Last of Us Episode 7, “Left Behind.” In fact, she expected it. Like her co-star Bella Ramsey, however, she’s got a simple recommendation for anyone who doesn’t like their story arc: “If you don’t like it, don’t watch.”

“It’s 2023,” Reid told Entertainment Weekly during a recent interview about the episode. “If you’re concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight.”

The Last of Us, HBO Max’s most recent viral drama, takes place years after a zombie apocalypse. The outbreak is not an infection, but instead a fungus that takes over a person’s body, keeping it alive for years as a host. The series finds Pedro Pascal once again playing the reluctant escort to a young person whose survival could be essential to saving the world. (Between this and The Mandalorian, he’s got a great babysitting resume!)

Read more at The Daily Beast.