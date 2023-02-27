Fox News Rejects Ad From Progressive Group Highlighting Stars’ Damning Texts

MoveOn

Fox News is refusing to run an ad from political action group MoveOn that accuses the conservative cable giant of “lying to its viewers” over the 2020 election, the progressive organization said on Monday.

The commercial, which MoveOn said they hoped to run nationally on the right-wing network, spotlights a slew of texts from the recent legal filing by Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

“Texts show they lied to you about the 2020 election for profit,” the ad states while quoting messages from Fox News stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, as well as from the network’s owner Rupert Murdoch.

