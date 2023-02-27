Mon. Feb 27th, 2023

    Katy Perry Breaks Down Over School Shooting Survivor: ‘Our Country Has F*cking Failed Us’

    American Idol got heated Sunday night when a contestant opened up about surviving a school shooting, bringing judge Katy Perry to angry tears.

    Trey Louis, a 21-year-old native of Santa Fe, Texas, charmed the judges—Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie—with his rendition of the country song “Stone” by Whiskey Myers. After receiving a standing ovation, Louis shared that he had survived a school shooting in Santa Fe that killed eight students and two teachers in 2018.

    “I was in art room one, and he shot up art room two,” Louis said, visibly emotional, adding that he “lost a lot of friends.” The gunman, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was charged with capital murder for the shooting at Santa Fe High School, and earlier this month was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

