Pedro Pascal’s ‘The Last of Us’ Press Tour Is the Antithesis of the Show

REUTERS

Pedro Pascal is the grumpiest person on television right now.

In The Last of Us, the actor grumbles and grunts his way through the zombie apocalypse as no-nonsense resistor Joel. Forced to tote around (inexplicably immune) Ellie (Bella Ramsey), mourning his daughter (Nico Parker), and facing down deadly beasts on the daily, Joel has every right to be a sad, quiet dude.

The case is the same for The Mandalorian, which is set to return for a new season on Disney+ March 1. In the beloved Star Wars series, Pascal plays the titular stoic warrior, shielded by a face mask that hides his identity and, in turn, his emotions. But when Mando stumbles upon cute little Grogu—aka “The Child,” or, as Pascal still calls him, “Baby Yoda”—he must care for the tiny creature. It’s as if he were a father begrudgingly accepting a new pet dog into his family home.

Read more at The Daily Beast.