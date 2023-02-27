A treasure trove of over 500 retro Apple products is being auctioned off from one of the biggest collections in the world

A treasure trove of old Apple products is going up for auction in March.

David Paul Morris/Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest collections of Apple products from 1977 to 2008 is being auctioned off.

At the end of March, over 500 retro Apple products are going on sale online and in California.

See photos of part of the collection, including an Apple digital camera that was discontinued.

Over 500 Apple computers and products that span from 1977 to 2008 are going to auction next month. The items will be exhibited to the public from March 27 to 30. The collection, one of the biggest in the world, is called “The Hanspeter Luzi Vintage Apple Archive,” and belonged to Swiss Apple collector Hanspeter Luzi.Steve Jobs (left), John Sculley (center), and Steve Wozniak unveil the new Apple II computer in San Francisco in 1984. Sal Veder/AP Luzi, who was from St. Gallen, Switzerland, was a remedial teacher for children with special needs, according to a press release from Julien’s Auctions which is auctioning the collection on March 30. As a teacher, Luzi used computers as a teaching aid for his students. Before starting his Apple collection, Luzi collected vintage sewing machines that became the foundation for the Sammlung Albrecht Mey sewing machine museum in Germany. He volunteered as an IT manager at schools keeping the computer rooms equipped, and bought outdated equipment from the schools as they upgraded to new technology. Luzi died in a mountain accident in 2015. Source: Julien’s Auctions

The Apple 1983 Lisa I Computer is estimated to auction for between $10,000 and $20,000, and was one of the first commercial personal computers that had a graphical user interface and a mouse.Apple 1983 Lisa I Computer Julien’s Auctions Lisa stands for “Local Integrated Software Architecture,” and was introduced in January 1983. With high production costs of around $50 million, defective floppy disks, and other software issues, the Lisa I was repackaged as the Lisa 2, then discontinued in 1986. Steve Jobs was taken off the “Lisa Project” in 1982, which lead him to take over Apple’s Macintosh project. Source: Julien’s Auctions

The 1994 Apple QuickTake 100 was one of the first commercially successful digital camera lines, and debuted at Tokyo MacWorld on February 17, 1994. It was discontinued in 1997, and is estimated to auction for $200 to $300.1994 Apple QuickTake 100 Julien’s Auctions Source: Julien’s Auctions

The Apple II Europlus Computer, which debuted in 1978, was meant to comply with European voltage standards, and have necessary hardware, software, and firmware.1978-1983 Apple II Europlus Computer Julien’s Auctions The computer is pictured here with two Disk IIs and a Monitor III. The monitor debuted in 1980, and was Apple’s first monitor that was compatible with the Apple II series. The computer is estimated to auction for $300 to $500. Source: Julien’s Auctions

The 1979 Bell and Howell Apple II Plus Series Computer is estimated to sell for between $500 and $700. It is pictured here with two Bell & Howell Apple II drives, and a “Green Phosphor” third party Apple monitor from 1980.1979 Bell and Howell Apple II Plus Series Computer Julien’s Auctions Source: Julien’s Auctions

The 1979-1982 Apple II Plus Computer was the second model in the Apple II series which was produced between 1979 and 1982. It is pictured here with a monitor, two disk drives, a printer, and a pair of game paddles. It is estimated to auction for between $300 and $500.1979-1982 Apple II Plus Computer Julien’s Auctions Source: Julien’s Auctions

Steve Jobs introduced the 1984 Macintosh (128K), the original Apple Macintosh computer, on January 24, 1984, at Apple’s annual shareholders meeting. It is estimated to auction for between $200 and $300.1984 Macintosh (128K) Julien’s Auctions Source: Julien’s Auctions

The 1986 Apple Macintosh Plus computer debuted on January 16, 1986, and was the third model released in the Macintosh series. It is pictured here with a keyboard and mouse. This computer held the record for the longest-produced Macintosh model at 1,734 days. The second-generation Mac Pro broke its record in 2018. It is estimated to auction for $300 to $500.1986 Apple Macintosh Plus computer including a keyboard and mouse Julien’s Auctions Source: Julien’s Auctions

The 1986 Apple Macintosh SE computer was the first compact Macintosh model with a drive bay for a hard disk inside it, a second floppy drive, and an expansion slot. It is pictured here with a keyboard and mouse, and is estimated to auction for between $300 and $500.1986 Apple Macintosh SE computer including a keyboard and mouse Julien’s Auctions Source: Julien’s Auctions

The auction includes a 1989 Macintosh Portable demonstration unit that debuted on September 20, 1989. It was one of the first consumer laptops with an active matrix LCD screen.1989 Macintosh Portable Julien’s Auctions The laptop didn’t sell well due to its heavy batteries and steep price. It was discontinued in 1991, and the demonstration unit is estimated to auction for $300 to $500. Source: Julien’s Auctions

The 1991 PowerBook 100 was one of Apple’s cheapest models from its second phase of laptops, and was advertised in a TV commercial featuring NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.1991 PowerBook 100 Julien’s Auctions The PowerBook 100 debuted in Las Vegas on October 21, 1991, and made $1 billion in sales in a year with the PowerBook 140 and PowerBook 170. It is estimated to auction for $500 to $700. Source: Julien’s Auctions

The 1997 Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh is pictured here with a head unit, base unit, and keyboard. It was released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the formation of Apple Computer.1997 Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh Julien’s Auctions Considered one of Apple’s most expensive releases, it cost $7,499 and was discontinued after a year when Steve Jobs returned to Apple. It is estimated to auction for between $200 and $300. Source: Julien’s Auctions

This iMac G3 is a special edition Blue Dalmatian that was sold in 2001. This model was sold between 1998 and 2003, and was the first new major Apple product released after Steve Jobs returned to Apple as CEO in 1996.2001 iMac G3 Julien’s Auctions The iMac is estimated to auction for $200 to $300. Source: Julien’s Auctions