Austin Butler Reveals Why the Elvis Voice Is So Hard to Drop

AUDE GUERRUCCI

Austin Butler is still adjusting to his post-Elvis life, and it sounds like he still can’t shake the voice. Ever since the Golden Globes, where Butler’s enduring Elvis accent became the talk of the night, the Internet has been obsessed. On Monday’s WTF with Marc Maron, the actor tried once again to explain his relationship with the King’s unmistakable drawl.

“I don’t even know how to talk about it,” Butler, who still sounded an awful lot like Presley in the podcast interview, told his host. “I spent three years doing nothing else but trying to understand [Elvis’s] mind and speak like him and sing like him. It was such an incredible focus in one direction.”

While preparing for and making Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic, Butler went fully Method. As in, he’s said he did not see his family for three years while working on the film. (Is this commitment to the craft, or just indulgent? The Internet continues to discuss!) Now, Butler says that he might’ve attached certain sides of himself to his character.

