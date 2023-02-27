These Pop-Up Tents Are Perfect for Lazy Campers

Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that spring is just around the corner; it’s the perfect time to get out in nature, checking out nature in bloom and enjoying warmer temperatures. If camping is your jam (now that it isn’t freezing or sweltering), you’ll need a great tent to house you—and your gear—for overnight outdoor adventures. But, if you’ve ever put together a tent, you’re probably already well aware that it’s a serious PIA that can ruin all those feel-good camping vibes. Fortunately, there is a solid solution—even for the laziest campers out there. Enter the pop-up tent.

These pop-up tents go up in an instant (or something close to that, at least), allowing you to focus on enjoying your gorgeous surroundings—not trying to figure out how two poles should fit together before the sun sets. With pop-up tents, assembly is a breeze: You just open up the tent bag, take out the tent, and toss it up into the air. After that, secure it to the ground, and you’re good to go.

Read more at The Daily Beast.