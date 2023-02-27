Murdaugh Defense Trots Out Two-Shooters Theory

Grace Beahm Alford/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS”

A defense expert in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial on Monday told jurors that the crime scene suggests the slaying of his wife and son was the work of two shooters.

Prosecutors allege that Murdaugh, in a desperate attempt to evade questions about his years-long embezzlement scheme from his former law firm, killed his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul outside the dog kennels of their South Carolina estate on June 7, 2021.

But Tim Palmbach, a crime scene analyst and blood spatter expert, testified that his analysis of the crime scene, the use of two different weapons, and the position of the wounds brought him to a different conclusion.

