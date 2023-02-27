Mon. Feb 27th, 2023

    News

    DeSantis Stacks New Disney Oversight Board With His Donor Pals

    By

    Feb 27, 2023 , , , , ,
    DeSantis Stacks New Disney Oversight Board With His Donor Pals

    Reuters/Carlo Allegri

    More Florida Republicans who dished out big bucks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid have been appointed to powerful public jobs—this time on the revamped board of a special tax district that oversees the Walt Disney Company.

    DeSantis announced Monday that Martin Garcia, a Tampa lawyer, was appointed to the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District—previously named the Reedy Creek Improvement District—just a year after his private investment firm, Pinehill Capital, cut a check to DeSantis’ campaign for $50,000.

    Garcia will now join four other DeSantis allies—also appointed Monday—in replacing senior Disney employees on the district’s board, the latest bout in DeSantis’ clash with the entertainment giant since it opposed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill in 2022.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    As UK supermarkets ration fruits and vegetables, many blame Brexit for shortages

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    MANHUNT: Search Underway For Murder Suspect Who Escaped Courthouse In Oregon

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Nashville Police: 71-Year-Old Road Rage Driver Killed In Apparent Self-defense

    Feb 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    As UK supermarkets ration fruits and vegetables, many blame Brexit for shortages

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    MANHUNT: Search Underway For Murder Suspect Who Escaped Courthouse In Oregon

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Nashville Police: 71-Year-Old Road Rage Driver Killed In Apparent Self-defense

    Feb 27, 2023
    News

    Alex Murdaugh’s brother John tells murder trial he cleaned up nephew Paul’s brains

    Feb 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy