We May Be Able to Prevent This Terrifying Long COVID Symptom

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are on the decline following a winter wave of XBB.1.5, a recent Omicron subvariant—but we’re not out of the woods just yet. Researchers are warning about a potential “second wave” of death in the pandemic from conditions associated with long COVID such as lung scarring that destroys the tissue, air sacs, and tiny blood vessels in the lungs.

Scarring leads to a permanent inability for the lungs to carry oxygen and can lead to heart failure if severe. Many questions remain about why certain patients develop this condition, called lung fibrosis, and whether it can be prevented and reversed before they require lung transplants.

Luckily, there’s new hope. A new study led by Stanford University researchers highlights an underlying genetic cause for long COVID fibrosis—and was able to prevent it from developing in mice. The study was published on Feb. 27 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

