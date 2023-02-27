US stocks edge higher as investors try to recover from the worst weekly sell-off of 2023

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

US stocks rose on Monday, bouncing back after the worst weekly sell-off of 2023. All three indexes ended the day higher, recovering some of the losses after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure came in higher than expectations on Friday.

Stubborn inflation is fueling the market’s expectations for future rate hikes, which could continue to weight on stocks. Investors are currently pricing in 25 basis-point rate hikes at the next two meetings, but commentators say that a 50 basis-point increase isn’t off the table at the March meeting after January’s Personal Consumption Expenditures report showed inflation is still running hot.

Durable goods orders also declined 4.5% in January — a potential sign of economic weakness, as Americans are spending less on high-cost items. Investors are eyeing earnings reports this week from retail giants Target, Costco, and Macy’s to serve as additional barometers of economic health.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. ET close on Monday:

S&P 500: 3,982.35, up 0.31% Dow Jones Industrial Average: 32,889.29, up 0.22% (72.37 points)Nasdaq Composite: 11,466.98, up 0.63%

Here’s what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices slipped, with West Texas Intermediate down 0.92% to $75.62 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, inched lower 1.1% to $82.25 a barrel.Gold edged 0.34% higher to $1,817.23 per ounce.The 10-year Treasury yield slipped two basis points to 3.92%Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $23,226.40.

