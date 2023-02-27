HILLSBORO, Ore. – A man suspected of murder, identified as 28-year-old Edi Villalobos, is being sought by authorities after reportedly escaping from the Washington County Courthouse on Monday, just before noon.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Villalobos is described as 6’8” tall and weighing 160 pounds.

He was at the courthouse for his trial, facing charges of second-degree murder and multiple other offenses.

Villalobos was taken into custody in April 2021, after being accused of stabbing two individuals, resulting in the death of one.

@HillsboroPolice and deputies are activly searching for Edi Villalobos. Villalobos was in the Washington County Court House for a trial related numerous charges, including murder in the second degree, when he ran out. If you see Villalobos, call 911, do not approach him pic.twitter.com/zVRciGS3yQ

— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) February 27, 2023

The post MANHUNT: Search Underway For Murder Suspect Who Escaped Courthouse In Oregon appeared first on Breaking911.