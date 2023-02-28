Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    News

    WATCH: Florida Sheriff Goes Nuclear on Neo-Nazi ‘Motherf*ckers’

    By

    Feb 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    WATCH: Florida Sheriff Goes Nuclear on Neo-Nazi 'Motherf*ckers'

    Volusia Sheriff’s Office

    A week after a neo-Nazi hate group circulated throughout the Daytona Beach, Florida area displaying and distributing extremist propaganda, the county’s top cop has had enough.

    “These scumbags came to the wrong county… We are not going to tolerate this,” a seething Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a press conference on Monday. “This is not about free speech. This is about violence.”

    Chitwood identified the Goyim Defense League (GDL) as the organization behind the disturbing behavior, which included leaving antisemitic flyers on people’s doorsteps and hanging anti-Jewish banners from busy pedestrian bridges during Daytona 500 weekend. On Feb. 17, the GDL held a demonstration outside Chabad of South Orlando, harassing pedestrians and motorists, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The next day, members hung signs at the Daytona International Speedway with sayings such as, “Henry Ford was right about the Jews.” They later projected antisemitic slogans on the outside of the track, with one reading, “Hitler was right.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

