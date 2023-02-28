Alex Murdaugh’s Brother: I Cleaned Up Bloody Murder Scene

Law & Crime

Alex Murdaugh’s younger brother took the stand on Monday, tearfully describing how he cleaned the gruesome crime scene the morning after his sister-in-law and nephew were murdered in June 2021.

“No mother, father, aunt, or uncle should ever have to see and do what I did that day,” John Marvin Murdaugh, the defense team’s final witness, told Colleton County jurors on Monday about his decision to clean his brother’s hunting estate. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

Prosecutors say that Paul Murdaugh was fatally shot outside the feed room near the dog kennels of the South Carolina property on June 7, 2021—and that his mother, Maggie, was killed nearby. The next morning, John Marvin told jurors while several people were at the property’s main house, he felt the need to go down to the crime scene to see for himself “what had gone on and just kind of take it in.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here