Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    News

    Alex Murdaugh’s Brother: I Cleaned Up Bloody Murder Scene

    By

    Feb 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    Alex Murdaugh’s Brother: I Cleaned Up Bloody Murder Scene

    Law & Crime

    Alex Murdaugh’s younger brother took the stand on Monday, tearfully describing how he cleaned the gruesome crime scene the morning after his sister-in-law and nephew were murdered in June 2021.

    “No mother, father, aunt, or uncle should ever have to see and do what I did that day,” John Marvin Murdaugh, the defense team’s final witness, told Colleton County jurors on Monday about his decision to clean his brother’s hunting estate. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

    Prosecutors say that Paul Murdaugh was fatally shot outside the feed room near the dog kennels of the South Carolina property on June 7, 2021—and that his mother, Maggie, was killed nearby. The next morning, John Marvin told jurors while several people were at the property’s main house, he felt the need to go down to the crime scene to see for himself “what had gone on and just kind of take it in.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    HORRIFIC VIDEO: Florida Teacher’s Aide Violently Attacked After Taking Student’s Nintendo Switch

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Female Officer In Tenn. Police Dept. Sex Scandal Files Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit, Claims She Was ‘Groomed’ For Exploitation

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Rugby star Kurtley Beale’s wife by his side on a morning walk after he was accused of raping a woman

    Feb 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    HORRIFIC VIDEO: Florida Teacher’s Aide Violently Attacked After Taking Student’s Nintendo Switch

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Female Officer In Tenn. Police Dept. Sex Scandal Files Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit, Claims She Was ‘Groomed’ For Exploitation

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Rugby star Kurtley Beale’s wife by his side on a morning walk after he was accused of raping a woman

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Jeremy Renner exercises on stationary bike as he continues recovery

    Feb 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy