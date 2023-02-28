RAW VIDEO: Man Accused In Stabbing Death of Girlfriend Fatally Shot By LA Deputies After Advancing With Knife

Santa Clarita, California (Media Release / LASD) — On January 8, 2023, at 7:15 a.m., homicide investigators were conducting a murder investigation of an adult female who had been stabbed to death at Spunky Canyon Road, mile marker 0.35, in the city of Santa Clarita. Deputies assigned to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were assisting homicide investigators by providing crime scene containment security. As the deputies contained the scene, a male adult walked east on a private dirt access road adjacent to the road where the murder victim was discovered. The private road was secured with barbed wire chain-link fence. The male was later identified as 44- year-old Alon Foster, a resident of Lancaster. Deputies attempted to speak with Foster but he did not respond and continued to walk east on the dirt road.

Deputies gained access to the dirt road and while continuing to speak with Foster, deputies saw Foster holding a knife in one hand. Deputies continued their efforts to communicate with Foster for over 20 minutes. Deputies ordered Foster to drop the knife several times, but he refused and advanced towards deputies. A Sage Deuce 40mm foam baton launcher was fired at Foster but was ineffective and he continued advancing toward the deputies while armed with the knife, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred. Foster sustained gunshot wounds to his torso.

Deputies rendered first aid until the arrival the Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. Foster was pronounced dead at the scene. A knife, with an approximate eight-inch blade, was recovered at the scene. There were no other persons injured in the incident.

