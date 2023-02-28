Female Officer In Tenn. Police Dept. Sex Scandal Files Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit, Claims She Was ‘Groomed’ For Exploitation

LA VERGNE, Tenn. – A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed by one of the police officers who was terminated due to a sexual misconduct scandal against the city of LaVergne.

Maegan Hall, the sole female among those who were let go, has been subjected to nationwide mockery and internet memes since losing her job last month.

Her attorney told News Channel 5 the events that occurred as inexcusable and described the work environment as hostile and sexually charged, with a rookie female officer being preyed upon.

“It’s taken her dream. Dashed it against the rock. She’s been publicly humiliated in a way we haven’t seen since Monica Lewinsky,” attorney Wesley Clark said in an interview with NC5.

“Maegan wasn’t looked at as a rookie cop to be trained and promoted. She was looked at like a piece of meat to be sexualized and exploited,” Clark added.

Hall and her legal representative have named the City of La Vergne, Tennessee, former Sgt. Lewis Powell, former Sgt. Henry “Ty” McGowan, and former police chief Burrel “Chip” Davis in the federal court lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that the supervisors “groomed Hall for sexual exploitation,” conspiring to utilize their power to systematically break down her defenses and ensnare her in degrading and abusive sexual relationships, even sharing advice on the most effective methods “to manipulate and exploit her.”

