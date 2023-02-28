Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    News

    HORRIFIC VIDEO: Florida Teacher’s Aide Violently Attacked After Taking Student’s Nintendo Switch

    FLORIDA – A security video showed a Matanzas High School student knocking a teaching assistant to the floor and then beating her as she lay unconscious and defenseless, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the video.


    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Student-attacks-Matanzas-High-School-teachers-aide-who-took-his-Nintendo-Switch.mp4

    “Am I Going To Jail?” Florida HS Student Attacks, Knocks Teacher’s Aide Unconscious After Nintendo Switch Taken Away: Deputies https://t.co/pIA6NuG7UD

    — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 22, 2023

