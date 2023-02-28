I Finally Popped My ‘Titanic’ Cherry After 25 Years

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/20th Century Fox

As a teenager, I wouldn’t touch James Cameron’s Titanic with a 12-foot rescue hook. The late ’90s saw entire sections of my local Blockbuster given over to those sky-blue, double-wide VHS boxes—Leo’s windswept grin on CASSETTE ONE, Kate’s sultry lour on CASSETTE TWO‚as if this singular film carried the cultural cachet of 80 others. I couldn’t believe that it did. So I used my powers of adolescent deduction and chose not to find out.

The aughts molded my misgivings into something like a soft boycott. I say “soft” because, if someone had simply sat me down and forced me to watch Titanic, I almost certainly would have, just as a high school bae “made” me watch Hilary Duff’s A Cinderella Story and Britney Spears’s Crossroads (no shame!). Titanic, in my wee little mind, was a bit like these movies, in that it was a soppy love story. I didn’t need soppy love stories in my life. Ergo, I didn’t need Titanic.

To process this sad state of affairs, you have to remember a few things about that time. First, Leonardo DiCaprio hadn’t turned into the household Leo! we know and love today. Nineties Leo was a bit like the Beatles before they went psychedelic: a mysterious, baby-faced phenom surrounded by so many screaming teens that you couldn’t hear the music. Kate Winslet, discovered not long before by Peter Jackson, had been messing around with Shakespearean adaptations. And James Cameron’s career—successful, not yet meteoric—could be chalked up to a few good decisions and a whole lot of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

