Rupert Murdoch, Serial Divorcee, Already Eyeing His Next Marriage

Rupert Murdoch, 91, is loved up and talking to friends about getting hitched for the fifth time, Confider has learned.

Rupes has been dating Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, a one-time police chaplain, since the fall and is seriously considering proposing, according to two people familiar with the matter.

