Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    News

    Rupert Murdoch, Serial Divorcee, Already Eyeing His Next Marriage

    By

    Feb 28, 2023
    Rupert Murdoch, Serial Divorcee, Already Eyeing His Next Marriage

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Flickr Commons – Cindy Shebley

    Rupert Murdoch, 91, is loved up and talking to friends about getting hitched for the fifth time, Confider has learned.

    Rupes has been dating Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, a one-time police chaplain, since the fall and is seriously considering proposing, according to two people familiar with the matter.

    By

