WhatsNew2Day

She didn’t quite look like the player Stein Metzger remembered. The UCLA beach volleyball coach Haley Hallgren thought he came out of the transfer portal was the one whose play on the No. 3 court helped USC win the 2021 national championship. The one to provide the first run in the championship game that stopped UCLA from winning its third consecutive NCAA title. Metzger remembered the powerful topspin serve, versatility and offensive power.

The post How Haley Hallgren overcame a cancer scare to thrive for UCLA beach volleyball appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.